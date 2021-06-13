BlackRock Inc. Acquires 49,154 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,970,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $219,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,897,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,879,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,611,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,476,000 after acquiring an additional 887,638 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In related news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $3,490,744.53. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Insiders sold a total of 736,060 shares of company stock valued at $21,136,651 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 64.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.