BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
DSU traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 116,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,620. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
