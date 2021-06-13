BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BGIO)

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

Get BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust alerts:

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.