BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report $282.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.90 million and the highest is $289.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $128.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $51.75. The company had a trading volume of 144,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,606. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.28.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

