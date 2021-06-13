Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.76 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for $26.87 or 0.00074831 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $227.41 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

