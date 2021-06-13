Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $49.94 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $955.57 million and $49.94 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $54.56 or 0.00152473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.53 or 0.00339630 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00213785 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001023 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

