Bitcoin Adult Trading Down 33.7% This Week (BTAD)

Bitcoin Adult (CURRENCY:BTAD) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Bitcoin Adult has a total market cap of $59,652.33 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Adult coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Adult has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00165660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00197712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.57 or 0.01119391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,012.80 or 1.00091763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 53,378,265 coins and its circulating supply is 51,417,028 coins. Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Adult is www.bitcoin-adult.com

