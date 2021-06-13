Birdchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $362,330.80 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $362,330.80 and $109,492.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Birdchain has traded 33% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00022425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.90 or 0.00786396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00085363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.03 or 0.08106706 BTC.

About Birdchain

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,564,867 coins. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

