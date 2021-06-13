Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.95. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$9.88, with a volume of 240,383 shares.

BDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bird Construction to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.94.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$524.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.42%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.