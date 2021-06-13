BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $407,323.94 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $407,323.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,010,658.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $417,982.67.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael Rice sold 802 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $27,163.74.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $345,549.15.

On Thursday, May 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $348,529.01.

On Thursday, April 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $404,802.52.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Rice sold 10,149 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $370,742.97.

On Friday, March 26th, Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $133,353.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLFS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.