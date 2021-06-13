BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $14.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCRX. Cowen started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. FMR LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 35,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

