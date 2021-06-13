BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 59.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150,272 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $179,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BHP Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,641. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.