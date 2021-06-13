Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €49.30 ($58.00).

Shares of BDT opened at €58.90 ($69.29) on Thursday. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 1 year high of €57.30 ($67.41). The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $597.43 million and a P/E ratio of -122.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is €49.79.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

