Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHLB. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

In related news, SVP Kevin Conn purchased 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,717. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 217,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,893. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $28.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.