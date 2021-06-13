Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of AXSM opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 2.53.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

