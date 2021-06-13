BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

BRBR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.38. 241,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.46. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.91. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 811.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 646,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,295,000 after acquiring an additional 243,352 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 224,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

