Bellevue Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,194 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of PXF stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

