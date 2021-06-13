Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR opened at $92.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

