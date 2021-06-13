Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 71.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 500.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.75. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

