Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $54,000 Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 819,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59,483 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter worth $1,401,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 14.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $138.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

