Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF makes up about 1.3% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

JHCS opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28. John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.