Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.8% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $541.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $501.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $395.41 and a 12-month high of $541.85. The company has a market capitalization of $258.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $555.68.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

