Bellevue Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,602,000 after buying an additional 1,524,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after buying an additional 1,251,354 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 930,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,879,000 after buying an additional 626,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after buying an additional 585,568 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 488.6% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 521,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after buying an additional 432,666 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.