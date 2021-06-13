Bellevue Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,300 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,713,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 452,098 shares in the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,765,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,038,000 after acquiring an additional 381,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.30. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.