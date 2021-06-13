Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.39. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 92,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.