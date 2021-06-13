BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

BCE opened at C$61.66 on Friday. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.78 billion and a PE ratio of 22.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$59.11.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 3.3805505 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.99%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

