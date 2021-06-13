Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.79.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

