BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Up 250.0% in May

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

BWAGF opened at $55.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.10. BAWAG Group has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $55.59.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

