Bata Price Reaches $0.0190 on Top Exchanges (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. Bata has a total market capitalization of $95,982.65 and $17.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bata has traded down 81.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.00441593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

