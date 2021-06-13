Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BASFY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, March 19th.

BASFY stock remained flat at $$20.46 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 45,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97. Basf has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -681.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.9124 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Basf’s payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

