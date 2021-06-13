Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) VP Buys $31,590.00 in Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 2,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $20,780.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 2,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $19,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 1,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $9,900.00.

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $507.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. On average, analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

