Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Up 5,900.0% in May

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 5,900.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 21.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

