Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 4,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 403,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.
BBAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $794.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.29.
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
