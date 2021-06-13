Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 4,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 403,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

BBAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $794.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

