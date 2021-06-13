BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.85 Million

Analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post $113.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.20 million and the highest is $115.50 million. BancFirst posted sales of $109.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $456.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $451.90 million to $460.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $449.40 million, with estimates ranging from $440.20 million to $458.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other BancFirst news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,194,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,271,233.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $359,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,189,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,652,752.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243. 37.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 55.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 5.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANF stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.38. The company had a trading volume of 108,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,608. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.45. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

