B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chico’s FAS in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:CHS opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $704.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 27.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

