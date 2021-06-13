AXPR (AXPR) Market Cap Tops $5.43 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. AXPR has a total market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $8,386.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AXPR has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00058205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00022538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.66 or 0.00791055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.80 or 0.08147345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00085431 BTC.

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

