Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stake Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $40,096,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,029,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,786,000 after buying an additional 734,652 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth $3,895,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 19.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after buying an additional 168,764 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,431,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,534,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $964.82 million and a PE ratio of -9.83.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,158.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

