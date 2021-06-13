Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Avaya has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.24) earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

