Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Avalara by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Avalara by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total value of $1,788,247.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,330.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,401 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $138.67 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.99 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.08.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

