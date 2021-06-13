Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will announce $154.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.00 million. Avalara reported sales of $116.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $652.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.90 million to $653.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $798.04 million, with estimates ranging from $776.92 million to $817.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AVLR. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

NYSE:AVLR traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $138.67. 901,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -184.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.08. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $100.99 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,882,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,356 shares of company stock worth $15,344,401 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Avalara by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

