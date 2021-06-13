Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.61. Autoliv posted earnings per share of ($1.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

ALV stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.51. 219,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,904. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

