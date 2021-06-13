Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Augmedix has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.00.
About Augmedix
