Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.56

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.56 and last traded at C$14.53, with a volume of 1908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.30 to C$14.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$618.51 million and a P/E ratio of 15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 108.97, a current ratio of 109.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.40%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.