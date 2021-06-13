Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 397,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,251 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $571.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.56. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

