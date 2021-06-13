Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARZGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, March 26th. AlphaValue raised Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday.

Assicurazioni Generali stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. 642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,872. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

