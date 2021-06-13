Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.00.

Shares of ASHTY opened at $289.41 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $117.07 and a 12-month high of $306.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

