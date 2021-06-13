Ashley Steel Acquires 552 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Ashley Steel purchased 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,259 ($16.45) per share, with a total value of £6,949.68 ($9,079.80).

VTY opened at GBX 1,257 ($16.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,247.87. Vistry Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 807 ($10.54) to GBX 1,267 ($16.55) in a report on Monday, June 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistry Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,275.80 ($16.67).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

