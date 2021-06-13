Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.54.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $46.47 on Thursday. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $706,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,887,663 over the last three months. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 26.8% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 9.7% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,550,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

