Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Up to $83.72

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $83.72, but opened at $87.00. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $88.19, with a volume of 4,837 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -82.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.35.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,976,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

