Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Up to $83.72

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $83.72, but opened at $87.00. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $88.19, with a volume of 4,837 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -82.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.35.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARWR)
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
