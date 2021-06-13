Arqma Market Capitalization Reaches $138,037.44 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $138,037.44 and $448.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,980.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.80 or 0.06700264 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $570.41 or 0.01630655 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.86 or 0.00454147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00155411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.34 or 0.00684205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.36 or 0.00458429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00041138 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,622,909 coins and its circulating supply is 9,578,366 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

